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Léon Arvel Léon Arvel
Kinoafisha Persons Léon Arvel

Léon Arvel

Léon Arvel

Date of Birth
29 April 1873
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
26 June 1956
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

David Golder 7.0
David Golder (1931)
6.8
The New Gentlemen (1929)

Filmography

David Golder 7
David Golder David Golder
Drama 1931, France
6.8
The New Gentlemen Les Nouveaux messieurs
Comedy 1929, France
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