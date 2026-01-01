Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Léon Arvel
Léon Arvel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Léon Arvel
Léon Arvel
Léon Arvel
Date of Birth
29 April 1873
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
26 June 1956
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.0
David Golder
(1931)
6.8
The New Gentlemen
(1929)
Filmography
7
David Golder
David Golder
Drama
1931, France
6.8
The New Gentlemen
Les Nouveaux messieurs
Comedy
1929, France
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree