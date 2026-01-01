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Lise Danvers Lise Danvers
Kinoafisha Persons Lise Danvers

Lise Danvers

Lise Danvers

Date of Birth
1 January 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Immoral Tales 5.6
Immoral Tales (1974)

Filmography

Immoral Tales 5.6
Immoral Tales Contes immoraux
Romantic, Drama 1974, France
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