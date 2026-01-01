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Filmography
Lise Danvers
Lise Danvers
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lise Danvers
Lise Danvers
Lise Danvers
Date of Birth
1 January 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.6
Immoral Tales
(1974)
Filmography
5.6
Immoral Tales
Contes immoraux
Romantic, Drama
1974, France
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