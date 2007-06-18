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Naum Dymarsky Naum Dymarsky
Kinoafisha Persons Naum Dymarsky

Naum Dymarsky

Naum Dymarsky

Date of Birth
31 August 1921
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
18 June 2007
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

6.1
Long-Haired Wonder (1974)

Filmography

6.1
Long-Haired Wonder Chudo s kosichkami
Sport, Drama 1974, USSR
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