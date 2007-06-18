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Naum Dymarsky
Naum Dymarsky
Kinoafisha
Persons
Naum Dymarsky
Naum Dymarsky
Naum Dymarsky
Date of Birth
31 August 1921
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
18 June 2007
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.1
Long-Haired Wonder
(1974)
Filmography
6.1
Long-Haired Wonder
Chudo s kosichkami
Sport, Drama
1974, USSR
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