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Nicola Howard Nicola Howard
Kinoafisha Persons Nicola Howard

Nicola Howard

Nicola Howard

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Jane Eyre 7.4
Jane Eyre (1996)

Filmography

Jane Eyre 7.4
Jane Eyre Jane Eyre
Drama, Romantic 1996, USA / France / Great Britain / Italy
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