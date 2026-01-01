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Nicola Howard
Nicola Howard
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicola Howard
Nicola Howard
Nicola Howard
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.4
Jane Eyre
(1996)
Filmography
7.4
Jane Eyre
Jane Eyre
Drama, Romantic
1996, USA / France / Great Britain / Italy
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