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Nick Knight
Nick Knight
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick Knight
Nick Knight
Nick Knight
Date of Birth
24 November 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.4
Jane Eyre
(1996)
6.5
Jesus Is King
(2019)
Filmography
6.5
Jesus Is King
Jesus Is King
Short, Musical
2019, USA
7.4
Jane Eyre
Jane Eyre
Drama, Romantic
1996, USA / France / Great Britain / Italy
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