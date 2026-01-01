Aleksey Agopyan

Menu
Date of Birth
9 October 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Romantic hero, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Strashnaya krasavitsa 6.7
Strashnaya krasavitsa (2012)
Tainstvennaya strast 6.3
Tainstvennaya strast (2016)
Angel-hranitel 4.3
Angel-hranitel (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sledy v proshloe
Sledy v proshloe
Romantic, Detective 2018, Ukraine
Tainstvennaya strast 6.3
Tainstvennaya strast
Drama 2016, Russia
Specotryad «Shtorm» 4.1
Specotryad «Shtorm»
Crime, Action 2013, Russia
Strashnaya krasavitsa 6.7
Strashnaya krasavitsa Strashnaya krasavitsa
Romantic 2012, Ukraine
Sluchaynaya zapis
Sluchaynaya zapis Sluchaynaya zapis
Action, Adventure 2009, Russia
Angel-hranitel 4.3
Angel-hranitel
Drama, Romantic 2007, Ukraine
