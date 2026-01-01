Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksey Agopyan
Aleksey Agopyan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksey Agopyan
Aleksey Agopyan
Aleksey Agopyan
Date of Birth
9 October 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Romantic hero, Action hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.7
Strashnaya krasavitsa
(2012)
6.3
Tainstvennaya strast
(2016)
4.3
Angel-hranitel
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2018
2016
2013
2012
2009
2007
All
6
Films
2
TV Shows
4
Actor
6
Sledy v proshloe
Romantic, Detective
2018, Ukraine
6.3
Tainstvennaya strast
Drama
2016, Russia
4.1
Specotryad «Shtorm»
Crime, Action
2013, Russia
6.7
Strashnaya krasavitsa
Strashnaya krasavitsa
Romantic
2012, Ukraine
Sluchaynaya zapis
Sluchaynaya zapis
Action, Adventure
2009, Russia
4.3
Angel-hranitel
Drama, Romantic
2007, Ukraine
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree