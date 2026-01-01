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Natalia Zvereva
Natalia Zvereva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalia Zvereva
Natalia Zvereva
Natalia Zvereva
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.0
Cold Souls
(2009)
Filmography
7
Cold Souls
Cold Souls
Comedy, Drama
2009, USA / France
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