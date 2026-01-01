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About
Filmography
Matt Clark
Matt Clark
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt Clark
Matt Clark
Matt Clark
Date of Birth
25 November 1936
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.1
Back to the Future Part III
(1990)
7.7
Brubaker
(1980)
7.1
World's Greatest Dad
(2009)
Filmography
6.2
A Million Ways to Die in the West
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Comedy, Western
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
World's Greatest Dad
World's Greatest Dad
Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
Back to the Future Part III
Back to the Future Part III
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Western, Comedy, Action
1990, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Return to Oz
Return to Oz
Fairy Tale, Adventure, Family
1985, Great Britain / USA
6.6
Tuff Turf
Tuff Turf
Action, Drama
1985, USA
6.6
Country
Country
Drama
1984, USA
7.7
Brubaker
Brubaker
Drama
1980, USA
6.4
White Lightning
White Lightning
Action, Drama, Crime
1973, USA
Show more
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