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Matt Clark Matt Clark
Kinoafisha Persons Matt Clark

Matt Clark

Matt Clark

Date of Birth
25 November 1936
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Back to the Future Part III 8.1
Back to the Future Part III (1990)
Brubaker 7.7
Brubaker (1980)
World's Greatest Dad 7.1
World's Greatest Dad (2009)

Filmography

A Million Ways to Die in the West 6.2
A Million Ways to Die in the West A Million Ways to Die in the West
Comedy, Western 2014, USA
Watch trailer
World's Greatest Dad 7.1
World's Greatest Dad World's Greatest Dad
Comedy 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Back to the Future Part III 8.1
Back to the Future Part III Back to the Future Part III
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Western, Comedy, Action 1990, USA
Watch trailer
Return to Oz 6.8
Return to Oz Return to Oz
Fairy Tale, Adventure, Family 1985, Great Britain / USA
Tuff Turf 6.6
Tuff Turf Tuff Turf
Action, Drama 1985, USA
Country 6.6
Country Country
Drama 1984, USA
Brubaker 7.7
Brubaker Brubaker
Drama 1980, USA
White Lightning 6.4
White Lightning White Lightning
Action, Drama, Crime 1973, USA
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