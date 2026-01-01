Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Bob Rafelson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Bob Rafelson
Bob Rafelson
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Bob Rafelson
Academy Awards, USA 1971
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best Director
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1967
Outstanding Comedy Series
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 2002
Golden St. George
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree