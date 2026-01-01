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Kinoafisha Persons Bob Rafelson Awards

Awards and nominations of Bob Rafelson

Bob Rafelson
Awards and nominations of Bob Rafelson
Academy Awards, USA 1971 Academy Awards, USA 1971
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1971 Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best Director
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1967 Primetime Emmy Awards 1967
Outstanding Comedy Series
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 2002 Moscow International Film Festival 2002
Golden St. George
Nominee
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