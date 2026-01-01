Menu
Alan Brough Alan Brough
Alan Brough

Alan Brough

Alan Brough

Date of Birth
1 January 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Siam Sunset 6.4
Siam Sunset (1999)
Any Questions for Ben? 5.5
Any Questions for Ben? (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Any Questions for Ben? 5.5
Any Questions for Ben? Any Questions for Ben?
Comedy, Romantic 2013, Australia
Watch trailer
Siam Sunset 6.4
Siam Sunset Siam Sunset
Comedy 1999, Australia
