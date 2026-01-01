Menu
Alan Brough
Kinoafisha
Alan Brough
Date of Birth
1 January 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.4
Siam Sunset
(1999)
5.5
Any Questions for Ben?
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Romantic
Year
All
2013
1999
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.5
Any Questions for Ben?
Any Questions for Ben?
Comedy, Romantic
2013, Australia
Watch trailer
6.4
Siam Sunset
Siam Sunset
Comedy
1999, Australia
