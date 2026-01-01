Menu
Alexander Polinsky
Alexander Polinsky
Alexander Polinsky
Alexander Polinsky
Alexander Polinsky
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.5
The Inspector-General
(1952)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Year
All
1952
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.5
The Inspector-General
Revizor
Comedy
1952, USSR
