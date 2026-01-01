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Mikhail Dadyko Mikhail Dadyko
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Dadyko

Mikhail Dadyko

Mikhail Dadyko

Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

White Bim Black Ear 8.3
White Bim Black Ear (1977)
The Turning Point 7.2
The Turning Point (1978)

Filmography

The Turning Point 7.2
The Turning Point Povorot
Drama 1978, USSR
White Bim Black Ear 8.3
White Bim Black Ear Belyy Bim Chernoe ukho
Drama 1977, USSR
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