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About
Filmography
Mikhail Dadyko
Mikhail Dadyko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Dadyko
Mikhail Dadyko
Mikhail Dadyko
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.3
White Bim Black Ear
(1977)
7.2
The Turning Point
(1978)
Filmography
7.2
The Turning Point
Povorot
Drama
1978, USSR
8.3
White Bim Black Ear
Belyy Bim Chernoe ukho
Drama
1977, USSR
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