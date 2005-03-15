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Filmography
Ewa Skarzanka
Ewa Skarzanka
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ewa Skarzanka
Ewa Skarzanka
Ewa Skarzanka
Date of Birth
11 June 1944
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
15 March 2005
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.5
Hunting Flies
(1969)
Filmography
6.5
Hunting Flies
Polowanie na muchy
Comedy
1969, Poland
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