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Ewa Skarzanka Ewa Skarzanka
Kinoafisha Persons Ewa Skarzanka

Ewa Skarzanka

Ewa Skarzanka

Date of Birth
11 June 1944
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
15 March 2005
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Hunting Flies 6.5
Hunting Flies (1969)

Filmography

Hunting Flies 6.5
Hunting Flies Polowanie na muchy
Comedy 1969, Poland
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