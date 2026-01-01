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Kinoafisha Persons Jo Van Fleet Awards

Awards and nominations of Jo Van Fleet

Jo Van Fleet
Awards and nominations of Jo Van Fleet
Academy Awards, USA 1956 Academy Awards, USA 1956
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1956 BAFTA Awards 1956
Most Promising Newcomer to Film
Nominee
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