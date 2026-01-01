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Jo Van Fleet
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jo Van Fleet
Jo Van Fleet
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jo Van Fleet
Academy Awards, USA 1956
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1956
Most Promising Newcomer to Film
Nominee
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