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Linda Batista Linda Batista
Kinoafisha Persons Linda Batista

Linda Batista

Linda Batista

Date of Birth
4 June 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Borgia 6.1
The Borgia (2006)
Pompei 4.4
Pompei (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Pompei 4.4
Pompei
Drama, History, 2007, Italy
The Borgia 6.1
The Borgia Los Borgia
Biography, History 2006, Spain
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