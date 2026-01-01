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About
Filmography
Linda Batista
Linda Batista
Kinoafisha
Persons
Linda Batista
Linda Batista
Linda Batista
Date of Birth
4 June 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.1
The Borgia
(2006)
4.4
Pompei
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
History
Year
All
2007
2006
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
4.4
Pompei
Drama, History,
2007, Italy
6.1
The Borgia
Los Borgia
Biography, History
2006, Spain
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