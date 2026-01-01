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Lara Dutta Lara Dutta
Kinoafisha Persons Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta

Date of Birth
16 April 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Fanaa 7.3
Fanaa (2006)
Don 2 7.3
Don 2 (2011)
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi 6.8
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

Filmography

Ramayana
Ramayana Ramayana Part 1
Action, Adventure, Drama 2026, India / USA
Watch trailer
Welcome to the Jungle 4.8
Welcome to the Jungle Welcome to the Jungle
Action, Comedy 2026, India
Singh Is Bliing 5.1
Singh Is Bliing Singh Is Bliing
Action, Comedy, Romantic 2015, India
Don 2 7.3
Don 2 Don 2
Thriller, Action 2011, India
Watch trailer
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi 6.8
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
Musical, Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2008, India
Fanaa 7.3
Fanaa Fanaa
Drama, Thriller, Romantic 2006, India
Jurm 5.4
Jurm Jurm
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2005, India
Aan: Men at Work 5.9
Aan: Men at Work Aan: Men at Work
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2004, India
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