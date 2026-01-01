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About
Filmography
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Date of Birth
16 April 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.3
Fanaa
(2006)
7.3
Don 2
(2011)
6.8
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
(2008)
Filmography
Ramayana
Ramayana Part 1
Action, Adventure, Drama
2026, India / USA
Watch trailer
4.8
Welcome to the Jungle
Welcome to the Jungle
Action, Comedy
2026, India
5.1
Singh Is Bliing
Singh Is Bliing
Action, Comedy, Romantic
2015, India
7.3
Don 2
Don 2
Thriller, Action
2011, India
Watch trailer
6.8
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
Musical, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2008, India
7.3
Fanaa
Fanaa
Drama, Thriller, Romantic
2006, India
5.4
Jurm
Jurm
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2005, India
5.9
Aan: Men at Work
Aan: Men at Work
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime
2004, India
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