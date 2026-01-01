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Filmography
Michelle Barrett
Michelle Barrett
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michelle Barrett
Michelle Barrett
Michelle Barrett
Date of Birth
26 April 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.7
Maurice Richard
(2005)
6.7
Les Boys
(1997)
Filmography
7.7
Maurice Richard
Maurice Richard
Drama, Biography, Sport
2005, Canada
6.7
Les Boys
Les boys
Comedy, Sport
1997, Canada
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