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Michelle Barrett Michelle Barrett
Kinoafisha Persons Michelle Barrett

Michelle Barrett

Michelle Barrett

Date of Birth
26 April 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Maurice Richard 7.7
Maurice Richard (2005)
Les Boys 6.7
Les Boys (1997)

Filmography

Maurice Richard 7.7
Maurice Richard Maurice Richard
Drama, Biography, Sport 2005, Canada
Les Boys 6.7
Les Boys Les boys
Comedy, Sport 1997, Canada
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