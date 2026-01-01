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Marc Messier Marc Messier
Kinoafisha Persons Marc Messier

Marc Messier

Marc Messier

Date of Birth
16 August 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Fantasy hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Les Boys 6.7
Les Boys (1997)
The Time Thief 6.3
The Time Thief (2021)

Filmography

The Time Thief 6.3
The Time Thief L'Arracheuse de temps
Fantasy 2021, Canada
Les Boys 6.7
Les Boys Les boys
Comedy, Sport 1997, Canada
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