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Filmography
Marc Messier
Marc Messier
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marc Messier
Marc Messier
Marc Messier
Date of Birth
16 August 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Fantasy hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.7
Les Boys
(1997)
6.3
The Time Thief
(2021)
Filmography
6.3
The Time Thief
L'Arracheuse de temps
Fantasy
2021, Canada
6.7
Les Boys
Les boys
Comedy, Sport
1997, Canada
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