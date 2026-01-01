Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maya Stange Maya Stange
Kinoafisha Persons Maya Stange

Maya Stange

Maya Stange

Date of Birth
1 January 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Director, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Garage Days 5.9
Garage Days (2002)
Book Week 5.8
Book Week (2018)
The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure 1.8
The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Book Week 5.8
Book Week Book Week
Comedy 2018, Australia
The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure 1.8
The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure
Family 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Garage Days 5.9
Garage Days Garage Days
Drama, Comedy, Musical 2002, Australia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more