Maya Stange
Maya Stange
Maya Stange
Maya Stange
Maya Stange
Date of Birth
1 January 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Director, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.9
Garage Days
(2002)
5.8
Book Week
(2018)
1.8
The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Family
Musical
Year
All
2018
2012
2002
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
5.8
Book Week
Book Week
Comedy
2018, Australia
1.8
The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure
The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure
Family
2012, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Garage Days
Garage Days
Drama, Comedy, Musical
2002, Australia
