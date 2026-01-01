Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cicely Tyson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Cicely Tyson
Cicely Tyson
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Cicely Tyson
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1973
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1973
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Actress of the Year - Special
Winner
Best Lead Actress in a Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1982
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1975
Best Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree