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Edward Woodall Edward Woodall
Kinoafisha Persons Edward Woodall

Edward Woodall

Edward Woodall

Date of Birth
1 January 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World 7.6
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

Filmography

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World 7.6
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
Adventure, Drama, War, Action 2003, USA
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