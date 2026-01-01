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Edward Woodall
Edward Woodall
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edward Woodall
Edward Woodall
Edward Woodall
Date of Birth
1 January 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.6
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
(2003)
Filmography
7.6
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
Adventure, Drama, War, Action
2003, USA
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