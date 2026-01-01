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Lilly Palmer Lilly Palmer
Kinoafisha Persons Lilly Palmer

Lilly Palmer

Lilly Palmer

Date of Birth
24 May 1914
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
27 January 1986
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

The Lovers of Montparnasse 7.1
The Lovers of Montparnasse (1958)
Mädchen in Uniform 7.0
Mädchen in Uniform (1958)
The Boys from Brazil 7.0
The Boys from Brazil (1978)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Other Side of the Wind 6.7
The Other Side of the Wind The Other Side of the Wind
Drama 2018, France / Iran / USA
The Holcroft Covenant 5.7
The Holcroft Covenant The Holcroft Covenant
Drama, Action, Detective 1985, Great Britain
The Boys from Brazil 7
The Boys from Brazil The Boys from Brazil
Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi 1978, USA / Great Britain
The Lovers of Montparnasse 7.1
The Lovers of Montparnasse Les Amants de Montparnasse (Montparnasse 19)
Drama, Biography 1958, France / Italy
Mädchen in Uniform 7
Mädchen in Uniform Mädchen in Uniform
Drama 1958, France / West Germany
Life as a Couple 6.1
Life as a Couple La vie à deux
Comedy 1958, France
Cloak and Dagger 6.5
Cloak and Dagger Cloak and Dagger
Thriller, Adventure 1946, USA
Secret Agent 6.5
Secret Agent Secret Agent
Romantic, Thriller, Crime 1936, Great Britain
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