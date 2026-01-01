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About
Filmography
Awards
Lilly Palmer
Lilly Palmer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lilly Palmer
Lilly Palmer
Lilly Palmer
Date of Birth
24 May 1914
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
27 January 1986
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.1
The Lovers of Montparnasse
(1958)
7.0
Mädchen in Uniform
(1958)
7.0
The Boys from Brazil
(1978)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2018
1985
1978
1958
1946
1936
All
8
Films
8
Actor
8
6.7
The Other Side of the Wind
The Other Side of the Wind
Drama
2018, France / Iran / USA
5.7
The Holcroft Covenant
The Holcroft Covenant
Drama, Action, Detective
1985, Great Britain
7
The Boys from Brazil
The Boys from Brazil
Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi
1978, USA / Great Britain
7.1
The Lovers of Montparnasse
Les Amants de Montparnasse (Montparnasse 19)
Drama, Biography
1958, France / Italy
7
Mädchen in Uniform
Mädchen in Uniform
Drama
1958, France / West Germany
6.1
Life as a Couple
La vie à deux
Comedy
1958, France
6.5
Cloak and Dagger
Cloak and Dagger
Thriller, Adventure
1946, USA
6.5
Secret Agent
Secret Agent
Romantic, Thriller, Crime
1936, Great Britain
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