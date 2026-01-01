Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aaron J. Wiederspahn
Aaron J. Wiederspahn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aaron J. Wiederspahn
Aaron J. Wiederspahn
Aaron J. Wiederspahn
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director
Popular Films
7.3
Sight
(2024)
7.1
Blue Moon
(2025)
6.4
The Sensation of Sight
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Biography
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
History
Year
All
2025
2024
2006
All
6
Films
6
Producer
5
Writer
1
Director
1
7.1
Blue Moon
Blue Moon
Drama
2025, Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Wildcat
Wildcat
Biography, Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Sight
Sight
Biography, Drama, History
2024, USA
6
Boys of Summer
Monster Summer
Adventure, Fantasy, Detective
2024, USA
6.4
The Sensation of Sight
The Sensation of Sight
Drama
2006, USA
The Way of the Wind
The Way of the Wind
Drama, History
, Germany / Iceland / Italy / Malta / Morocco / Turkey / Great Britain / USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree