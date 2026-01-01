Menu
Aaron J. Wiederspahn

Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Blue Moon 7.1
Blue Moon Blue Moon
Drama 2025, Ireland / USA
Wildcat 5.7
Wildcat Wildcat
Biography, Drama 2024, USA
Sight 7.3
Sight Sight
Biography, Drama, History 2024, USA
Boys of Summer 6
Boys of Summer Monster Summer
Adventure, Fantasy, Detective 2024, USA
The Sensation of Sight 6.4
The Sensation of Sight The Sensation of Sight
Drama 2006, USA
The Way of the Wind
The Way of the Wind The Way of the Wind
Drama, History , Germany / Iceland / Italy / Malta / Morocco / Turkey / Great Britain / USA
