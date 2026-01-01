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Michael Caton-Jones Michael Caton-Jones
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Caton-Jones

Michael Caton-Jones

Michael Caton-Jones

Date of Birth
15 October 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Director, Producer, Actor

Popular Films

Spooks 8.1
Spooks (2002)
This Boy's Life 7.5
This Boy's Life (1993)
Shooting Dogs 7.5
Shooting Dogs (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Our Ladies 6.8
Our Ladies Our Ladies
Comedy, Drama 2019, Great Britain
Asher 5.4
Asher Asher
Action, Thriller, Drama 2018, USA
World Without End 6.8
World Without End
Drama, Romantic, History, 2012, Canada/Germany/Great Britain
Basic Instinct 2 5.2
Basic Instinct 2 Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
Thriller, Crime 2006, Germany / Great Britain / USA / Spain
Shooting Dogs 7.5
Shooting Dogs Shooting Dogs
Drama 2004, Great Britain / Germany
Spooks 8.1
Spooks
Drama, Thriller 2002, Great Britain
City by the Sea 6.4
City by the Sea City by the Sea
Drama, Thriller, Mystery, Crime 2002, USA
The Jackal 6.9
The Jackal The Jackal
Adventure, Thriller, Action 1997, USA / Great Britain / France / Germany / Japan
Rob Roy 6.9
Rob Roy Rob Roy
Romantic, Action, Drama, War, History 1995, USA / Great Britain
This Boy's Life 7.5
This Boy's Life This Boy's Life
Drama, Biography 1993, USA
Doc Hollywood 6.3
Doc Hollywood Doc Hollywood
Romantic, Comedy 1991, USA
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