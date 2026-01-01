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TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Michael Caton-Jones
Michael Caton-Jones
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Caton-Jones
Michael Caton-Jones
Michael Caton-Jones
Date of Birth
15 October 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Director, Producer, Actor
Popular Films
8.1
Spooks
(2002)
7.5
This Boy's Life
(1993)
7.5
Shooting Dogs
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Mystery
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2019
2018
2012
2006
2004
2002
1997
1995
1993
1991
All
11
Films
9
TV Shows
2
Director
11
Writer
1
Producer
3
6.8
Our Ladies
Our Ladies
Comedy, Drama
2019, Great Britain
5.4
Asher
Asher
Action, Thriller, Drama
2018, USA
6.8
World Without End
Drama, Romantic, History,
2012, Canada/Germany/Great Britain
5.2
Basic Instinct 2
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
Thriller, Crime
2006, Germany / Great Britain / USA / Spain
7.5
Shooting Dogs
Shooting Dogs
Drama
2004, Great Britain / Germany
8.1
Spooks
Drama, Thriller
2002, Great Britain
6.4
City by the Sea
City by the Sea
Drama, Thriller, Mystery, Crime
2002, USA
6.9
The Jackal
The Jackal
Adventure, Thriller, Action
1997, USA / Great Britain / France / Germany / Japan
6.9
Rob Roy
Rob Roy
Romantic, Action, Drama, War, History
1995, USA / Great Britain
7.5
This Boy's Life
This Boy's Life
Drama, Biography
1993, USA
6.3
Doc Hollywood
Doc Hollywood
Romantic, Comedy
1991, USA
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