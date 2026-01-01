Menu
Marcel Sarmiento
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Popular Films
4.9
Heavy Petting
(2007)
4.6
The ABCs of Death
(2012)
4.5
Totem
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Horror
Mystery
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2021
2017
2014
2012
2007
All
5
Films
5
Director
5
Writer
4
Producer
1
4.2
Faceless
Faceless
Thriller
2021, USA
4.5
Totem
Totem
Horror, Mystery, Thriller
2017, USA
4.4
V/H/S Viral
V/H/S Viral
Thriller, Horror
2014, USA
Watch trailer
4.6
The ABCs of Death
The ABCs of Death
Horror
2012, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
Heavy Petting
Heavy Petting
Comedy, Romantic
2007, USA
