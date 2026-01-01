Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marcel Sarmiento Marcel Sarmiento
Kinoafisha Persons Marcel Sarmiento

Marcel Sarmiento

Marcel Sarmiento

Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer

Popular Films

Heavy Petting 4.9
Heavy Petting (2007)
The ABCs of Death 4.6
The ABCs of Death (2012)
Totem 4.5
Totem (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Faceless 4.2
Faceless Faceless
Thriller 2021, USA
Totem 4.5
Totem Totem
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2017, USA
V/H/S Viral 4.4
V/H/S Viral V/H/S Viral
Thriller, Horror 2014, USA
Watch trailer
The ABCs of Death 4.6
The ABCs of Death The ABCs of Death
Horror 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Heavy Petting 4.9
Heavy Petting Heavy Petting
Comedy, Romantic 2007, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more