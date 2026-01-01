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Norma Varden Norma Varden
Kinoafisha Persons Norma Varden

Norma Varden

Norma Varden

Date of Birth
20 January 1898
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
19 January 1989
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Witness for the Prosecution 8.4
Witness for the Prosecution (1957)
National Velvet 7.7
National Velvet (1944)
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes 7.5
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)

Filmography

Doctor Dolittle 6.2
Doctor Dolittle Doctor Dolittle
Comedy, Musical, Fantasy 1967, USA
Five Minutes to Live 5.6
Five Minutes to Live Five Minutes to Live
Musical, Thriller, Drama, Crime 1961, USA
Witness for the Prosecution 8.4
Witness for the Prosecution Witness For The Prosecution
Thriller, Drama, Mystery 1957, USA
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes 7.5
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
Romantic, Comedy, Musical, Drama 1953, USA
National Velvet 7.7
National Velvet National Velvet
Drama, Family, Sport 1944, USA
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