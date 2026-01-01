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About
Filmography
Norma Varden
Norma Varden
Kinoafisha
Persons
Norma Varden
Norma Varden
Norma Varden
Date of Birth
20 January 1898
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
19 January 1989
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.4
Witness for the Prosecution
(1957)
7.7
National Velvet
(1944)
7.5
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
(1953)
Filmography
6.2
Doctor Dolittle
Doctor Dolittle
Comedy, Musical, Fantasy
1967, USA
5.6
Five Minutes to Live
Five Minutes to Live
Musical, Thriller, Drama, Crime
1961, USA
8.4
Witness for the Prosecution
Witness For The Prosecution
Thriller, Drama, Mystery
1957, USA
7.5
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
Romantic, Comedy, Musical, Drama
1953, USA
7.7
National Velvet
National Velvet
Drama, Family, Sport
1944, USA
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