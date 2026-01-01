Marie Bell

Menu
Date of Birth
23 December 1900
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
14 August 1985
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.9
Christine
(1937)
7.2
Sandra
(1965)
6.7
The Phantom Wagon
(1939)
7.2
Sandra
Vaghe stelle dell'Orsa...
Drama
1965, France / Italy
6.7
The Phantom Wagon
La charrette fantôme
Drama, Fantasy
1939, France
7.9
Christine
Un carnet de bal
Drama
1937, France
