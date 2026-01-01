Menu
Marie Bell

Date of Birth
23 December 1900
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
14 August 1985
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Fantasy heroine

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sandra 7.2
Sandra Vaghe stelle dell'Orsa...
Drama 1965, France / Italy
The Phantom Wagon 6.7
The Phantom Wagon La charrette fantôme
Drama, Fantasy 1939, France
Christine 7.9
Christine Un carnet de bal
Drama 1937, France
