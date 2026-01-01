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Kinoafisha
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Colette Marchand
Awards
Awards and nominations of Colette Marchand
Colette Marchand
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Colette Marchand
Academy Awards, USA 1953
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1953
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1954
Most Promising Newcomer to Film
Nominee
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