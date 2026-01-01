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Kinoafisha Persons Colette Marchand Awards

Awards and nominations of Colette Marchand

Colette Marchand
Awards and nominations of Colette Marchand
Academy Awards, USA 1953 Academy Awards, USA 1953
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1953 Golden Globes, USA 1953
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1954 BAFTA Awards 1954
Most Promising Newcomer to Film
Nominee
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