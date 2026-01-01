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Aleksandr Kulakov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Kulakov

Aleksandr Kulakov

Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

6.8
The New Teacher (1939)

Filmography

Genre
Year
6.8
The New Teacher Uchitel
Drama 1939, USSR
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