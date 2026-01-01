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Lyudmila Shabalina Lyudmila Shabalina
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Shabalina

Lyudmila Shabalina

Lyudmila Shabalina

Date of Birth
12 August 1916
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
9 June 1981
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Boyevoy kinosbornik 13: Nashi devushki 7.5
Boyevoy kinosbornik 13: Nashi devushki (1943)
Taxi to Heaven 7.0
Taxi to Heaven (1943)
6.8
The New Teacher (1939)

Filmography

Genre
Year
In the Name of Life 6.4
In the Name of Life Vo imya zhizni
Drama 1947, USSR
Nashestvie 6.5
Nashestvie Nashestvie
War 1944, USSR
Boyevoy kinosbornik 13: Nashi devushki 7.5
Boyevoy kinosbornik 13: Nashi devushki Boyevoy kinosbornik 13: Nashi devushki
War 1943, USSR
Taxi to Heaven 7
Taxi to Heaven Vozdushnyy izvozchik
Comedy, Musical 1943, USSR
6.8
The New Teacher Uchitel
Drama 1939, USSR
Beethoven Concerto 6.1
Beethoven Concerto Kontsert Bethovena
Children's 1937, USSR
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