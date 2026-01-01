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About
Filmography
Lyudmila Shabalina
Lyudmila Shabalina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Shabalina
Lyudmila Shabalina
Lyudmila Shabalina
Date of Birth
12 August 1916
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
9 June 1981
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.5
Boyevoy kinosbornik 13: Nashi devushki
(1943)
7.0
Taxi to Heaven
(1943)
6.8
The New Teacher
(1939)
Filmography
Genre
All
Children's
Comedy
Drama
Musical
War
Year
All
1947
1944
1943
1939
1937
All
6
Films
6
Actress
6
6.4
In the Name of Life
Vo imya zhizni
Drama
1947, USSR
6.5
Nashestvie
Nashestvie
War
1944, USSR
7.5
Boyevoy kinosbornik 13: Nashi devushki
Boyevoy kinosbornik 13: Nashi devushki
War
1943, USSR
7
Taxi to Heaven
Vozdushnyy izvozchik
Comedy, Musical
1943, USSR
6.8
The New Teacher
Uchitel
Drama
1939, USSR
6.1
Beethoven Concerto
Kontsert Bethovena
Children's
1937, USSR
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