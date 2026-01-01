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Leopold Hainisch Leopold Hainisch
Kinoafisha Persons Leopold Hainisch

Leopold Hainisch

Leopold Hainisch

Date of Birth
2 November 1891
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
21 February 1979
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer

Popular Films

Viennese Girls 7.0
Viennese Girls (1949)
Lache Bajazzo 6.5
Lache Bajazzo (1943)

Filmography

Viennese Girls 7
Viennese Girls Wiener Madeln
Biography, Musical 1949, Germany / Austria
Lache Bajazzo 6.5
Lache Bajazzo Lache Bajazzo
Drama 1943, Germany
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