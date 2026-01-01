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Filmography
Leopold Hainisch
Leopold Hainisch
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leopold Hainisch
Leopold Hainisch
Leopold Hainisch
Date of Birth
2 November 1891
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
21 February 1979
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.0
Viennese Girls
(1949)
6.5
Lache Bajazzo
(1943)
Filmography
7
Viennese Girls
Wiener Madeln
Biography, Musical
1949, Germany / Austria
6.5
Lache Bajazzo
Lache Bajazzo
Drama
1943, Germany
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