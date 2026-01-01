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Filmography
Lewis McGibbon
Lewis McGibbon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lewis McGibbon
Lewis McGibbon
Lewis McGibbon
Date of Birth
14 July 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Fantasy hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.8
Millions
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Family
Fantasy
Year
All
2004
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.8
Millions
Millions
Family, Fantasy, Comedy
2004, Great Britain
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