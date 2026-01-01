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Filmography
Loryn Locklin
Loryn Locklin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Loryn Locklin
Loryn Locklin
Loryn Locklin
Date of Birth
1 January 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
Taking Care of Business
(1990)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Sport
Year
All
1990
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.6
Taking Care of Business
Taking Care of Business
Sport, Comedy
1990, USA
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