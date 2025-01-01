Menu
Anatoly Lobotsky
Anatoly Lobotsky
Anatoly Lobotsky
Anatoly Lobotsky
Anatoly Lobotsky
Date of Birth
14 January 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
7.5
Pop
(2010)
6.3
The Envy of Gods
(2000)
5.9
Terapiya lyubovyu
(2010)
34
Films
11
TV Shows
23
Actor
34
Chudo-doktor
Comedy, Drama
2025, Russia
Razvorot
Detective
2025, Russia
Vzroslye docheri
Romantic
2024, Russia
Za polchasa do vesny
Drama, Music
2023, Belarus
Stolichnaya shtuchka
Romantic
2022, Russia
The School for Wives
The School for Wives
Theatrical
2022, Russia
Progulki so smertyu
Detective
2021, Russia
Kto pojmal buket nevesty
Detective
2021, Russia
Starye kadry
Comedy, Detective
2020, Russia
Staraya gvardiya
Drama, Comedy, Detective
2019, Russia
Ispravlennomu verit
Drama, Detective
2018, Russia
Chernaya krov
Drama
2017, Russia
Podsadnaya utka
Drama, Romantic
2016, Russia
5.3
Zabud menya, mama!
Zabud menya, mama!
Romantic
2016, Russia
Barista
Romantic, Detective
2015, Russia
Doch za otca
Drama, Crime, Romantic
2015, Russia
Svoya chuzhaya
Crime, Drama
2015, Russia
Svodnaya sestra
Drama, Romantic
2013, Russia
Illyuziya schastya
Romantic
2013, Russia
Molodezhka
Drama, Sport
2013, Russia
Berega lyubvi
Romantic
2013, Russia
Podari mne voskresene
Romantic
2012, Russia
7.5
Pop
Pop
Drama
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
5.9
Terapiya lyubovyu
Terapiya lyubovyu
Romantic
2010, Russia
Show more
