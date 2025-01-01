Menu
Anatoly Lobotsky
Date of Birth
14 January 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Pop 7.5
Pop (2010)
The Envy of Gods 6.3
The Envy of Gods (2000)
Terapiya lyubovyu 5.9
Terapiya lyubovyu (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 34 Films 11 TV Shows 23 Actor 34
Chudo-doktor
Chudo-doktor
Comedy, Drama 2025, Russia
Razvorot
Razvorot
Detective 2025, Russia
Vzroslye docheri
Vzroslye docheri
Romantic 2024, Russia
Za polchasa do vesny
Za polchasa do vesny
Drama, Music 2023, Belarus
Stolichnaya shtuchka
Stolichnaya shtuchka
Romantic 2022, Russia
The School for Wives
The School for Wives The School for Wives
Theatrical 2022, Russia
Progulki so smertyu
Progulki so smertyu
Detective 2021, Russia
Kto pojmal buket nevesty
Kto pojmal buket nevesty
Detective 2021, Russia
Starye kadry
Starye kadry
Comedy, Detective 2020, Russia
Staraya gvardiya
Staraya gvardiya
Drama, Comedy, Detective 2019, Russia
Ispravlennomu verit
Ispravlennomu verit
Drama, Detective 2018, Russia
Chernaya krov
Chernaya krov
Drama 2017, Russia
Podsadnaya utka
Podsadnaya utka
Drama, Romantic 2016, Russia
Zabud menya, mama! 5.3
Zabud menya, mama! Zabud menya, mama!
Romantic 2016, Russia
Barista
Barista
Romantic, Detective 2015, Russia
Doch za otca
Doch za otca
Drama, Crime, Romantic 2015, Russia
Svoya chuzhaya
Svoya chuzhaya
Crime, Drama 2015, Russia
Svodnaya sestra
Svodnaya sestra
Drama, Romantic 2013, Russia
Illyuziya schastya
Illyuziya schastya
Romantic 2013, Russia
Molodezhka
Molodezhka
Drama, Sport 2013, Russia
Berega lyubvi
Berega lyubvi
Romantic 2013, Russia
Podari mne voskresene
Podari mne voskresene
Romantic 2012, Russia
Pop 7.5
Pop Pop
Drama 2010, Russia
Watch trailer
Terapiya lyubovyu 5.9
Terapiya lyubovyu Terapiya lyubovyu
Romantic 2010, Russia
Show more
