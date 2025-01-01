Menu
Sergey Gerasimov
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sergey Gerasimov
About
Filmography
Awards
Cannes Film Festival 1951
Grand Prize of the Festival
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1962
Golden Lion
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 1967
Grand Prix
Winner
