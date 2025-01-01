Menu
Awards and nominations of Jerome Robbins

Jerome Robbins
Academy Awards, USA 1962
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1962
Best Director
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1956
Best Choreographer
Nominee
