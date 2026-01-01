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Filmography
Lenka Krobotová
Lenka Krobotová
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lenka Krobotová
Lenka Krobotová
Lenka Krobotová
Date of Birth
10 March 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.6
The Karamazovs
(2008)
5.9
Borders of Love
(2022)
5.6
Nikdy neříkej nikdy
(2023)
Filmography
Zrádci
Thriller, Crime
2024, Czechia
5.6
Nikdy neříkej nikdy
Nikdy neříkej nikdy
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2023, Czechia
A Blockage in the System
Kazdý má svou pravdu
Comedy
2023, Czechia
5.9
Borders of Love
Hranice Lásky
Drama
2022, Czechia
7.6
The Karamazovs
Karamazovi / The Karamazov Brothers
Drama
2008, Poland / Czechia
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