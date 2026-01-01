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Lenka Krobotová Lenka Krobotová
Kinoafisha Persons Lenka Krobotová

Lenka Krobotová

Lenka Krobotová

Date of Birth
10 March 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

The Karamazovs 7.6
The Karamazovs (2008)
Borders of Love 5.9
Borders of Love (2022)
Nikdy neříkej nikdy 5.6
Nikdy neříkej nikdy (2023)

Filmography

Zrádci
Zrádci
Thriller, Crime 2024, Czechia
Nikdy neříkej nikdy 5.6
Nikdy neříkej nikdy Nikdy neříkej nikdy
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2023, Czechia
A Blockage in the System Kazdý má svou pravdu
Comedy 2023, Czechia
Borders of Love 5.9
Borders of Love Hranice Lásky
Drama 2022, Czechia
The Karamazovs 7.6
The Karamazovs Karamazovi / The Karamazov Brothers
Drama 2008, Poland / Czechia
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