Fredrik Ramel
Fredrik Ramel
Fredrik Ramel
Fredrik Ramel
Fredrik Ramel
Date of Birth
19 January 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor
Popular Films
7.3
Let the Right One In
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Year
All
2008
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.3
Let the Right One In
Låt den rätte komma in
Drama, Horror
2008, Sweden
Watch trailer
