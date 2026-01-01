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Lionel Pape Lionel Pape
Kinoafisha Persons Lionel Pape

Lionel Pape

Lionel Pape

Date of Birth
17 April 1877
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
21 October 1944
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Philadelphia Story 8.1
The Philadelphia Story (1940)
The Prince and the Pauper 7.1
The Prince and the Pauper (1937)
Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars 5.6
Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars (1936)

Filmography

The Philadelphia Story 8.1
The Philadelphia Story The Philadelphia Story
Comedy, Romantic 1940, USA
The Prince and the Pauper 7.1
The Prince and the Pauper The Prince and the Pauper
Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Drama 1937, USA
Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars 5.6
Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars The Plough and the Stars
Drama 1936, USA
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