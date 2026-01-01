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Filmography
Lionel Pape
Lionel Pape
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lionel Pape
Lionel Pape
Lionel Pape
Date of Birth
17 April 1877
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
21 October 1944
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.1
The Philadelphia Story
(1940)
7.1
The Prince and the Pauper
(1937)
5.6
Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars
(1936)
Filmography
8.1
The Philadelphia Story
The Philadelphia Story
Comedy, Romantic
1940, USA
7.1
The Prince and the Pauper
The Prince and the Pauper
Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Drama
1937, USA
5.6
Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars
The Plough and the Stars
Drama
1936, USA
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