Awards and nominations of Ruth Hussey

Ruth Hussey
Academy Awards, USA 1941 Academy Awards, USA 1941
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1955 Primetime Emmy Awards 1955
Best Actress in a Single Performance
Nominee
