Kinoafisha Persons Tracee Ellis Ross Awards

Awards and nominations of Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
