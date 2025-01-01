Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Kinoafisha
Persons
Tracee Ellis Ross
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tracee Ellis Ross
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
