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Kinoafisha Persons Sela Ward Awards

Awards and nominations of Sela Ward

Sela Ward
Awards and nominations of Sela Ward
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994 Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994 Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001 Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996 Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2017 Razzie Awards 2017
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
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