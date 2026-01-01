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Kinoafisha Persons Michael Dowse Awards

Awards and nominations of Michael Dowse

Michael Dowse
Awards and nominations of Michael Dowse
Toronto International Film Festival 2004 Toronto International Film Festival 2004
Best Canadian Feature Film
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2010 Toronto International Film Festival 2010
Midnight Madness
Nominee
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