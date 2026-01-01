Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Dowse
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael Dowse
Michael Dowse
About
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael Dowse
Toronto International Film Festival 2004
Best Canadian Feature Film
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2010
Midnight Madness
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree