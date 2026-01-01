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Neil LaBute
Neil LaBute Neil LaBute
Kinoafisha Persons Neil LaBute

Neil LaBute

Neil LaBute

Date of Birth
19 March 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director

Popular Films

Hell on Wheels 8.3
Hell on Wheels (2011)
Billions 7.7
Billions (2016)
Van Helsing 6.7
Van Helsing (2016)

Filmography

Fear the Night 5.8
Fear the Night Fear the Night
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Out of the Blue 4.6
Out of the Blue Out of the Blue
Crime, Drama, Detective 2022, USA
House of Darkness 4.7
House of Darkness House of Darkness
Comedy, Horror, Detective 2022, USA
The I-Land 4.4
The I-Land
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Detective, 2019, USA
Billions 7.7
Billions
Drama, Crime 2016, USA
Van Helsing 6.7
Van Helsing
Drama, Action, Horror 2016, USA
Some Girl(s) 4.9
Some Girl(s) Some Girl(s)
Comedy, Drama 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Some Velvet Morning 5.8
Some Velvet Morning Some Velvet Morning
Drama 2013, USA
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