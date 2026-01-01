Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Awards
Neil LaBute
Neil LaBute
Kinoafisha
Persons
Neil LaBute
Neil LaBute
Neil LaBute
Date of Birth
19 March 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Popular Films
8.3
Hell on Wheels
(2011)
7.7
Billions
(2016)
6.7
Van Helsing
(2016)
Filmography
5.8
Fear the Night
Fear the Night
Action, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.6
Out of the Blue
Out of the Blue
Crime, Drama, Detective
2022, USA
4.7
House of Darkness
House of Darkness
Comedy, Horror, Detective
2022, USA
4.4
The I-Land
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Detective,
2019, USA
7.7
Billions
Drama, Crime
2016, USA
6.7
Van Helsing
Drama, Action, Horror
2016, USA
4.9
Some Girl(s)
Some Girl(s)
Comedy, Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Some Velvet Morning
Some Velvet Morning
Drama
2013, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree