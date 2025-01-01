Menu
Awards and nominations of Michael Anderson

Michael Anderson
Academy Awards, USA 1957 Academy Awards, USA 1957
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1957 Cannes Film Festival 1957
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1957 Golden Globes, USA 1957
Best Director
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 1977 Moscow International Film Festival 1977
Golden Prize
Nominee
