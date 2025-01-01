Menu
Michael Anderson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael Anderson
Michael Anderson
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael Anderson
Academy Awards, USA 1957
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1957
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1957
Best Director
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 1977
Golden Prize
Nominee
