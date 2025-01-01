Menu
Sharon Lawrence Awards

Awards and nominations of Sharon Lawrence

Sharon Lawrence
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996 Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995 Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994 Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
