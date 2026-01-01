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Yang Dong-geun
Yang Dong-geun Yang Dong-geun
Kinoafisha Persons Yang Dong-geun

Yang Dong-geun

Yang Dong-geun

Date of Birth
1 June 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Manipulated 8.8
The Manipulated (2025)
Squid Game 8.2
Squid Game (2021)
Secret Playlist 7.7
Secret Playlist (2023)

Filmography

The Manipulated 8.8
The Manipulated
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2025, South Korea
Secret Playlist 7.7
Secret Playlist
Romantic, , 2023, South Korea
Cheer Up 6.7
Cheer Up
Drama, Romantic, 2022, South Korea
The King of Desert 7.1
The King of Desert
Drama, Action, , 2022, South Korea
The Forbidden Marriage 7.3
The Forbidden Marriage
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2022, South Korea
Squid Game 8.2
Squid Game
Drama, Mystery, 2021, South Korea
Awaken 7.3
Awaken
Romantic, Thriller, Detective, 2020, South Korea
365: Repeat the Year 7.6
365: Repeat the Year
Drama, Sci-Fi, Detective, 2020, South Korea
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