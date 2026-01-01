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About
Filmography
Yang Dong-geun
Yang Dong-geun
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yang Dong-geun
Yang Dong-geun
Yang Dong-geun
Date of Birth
1 June 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.8
The Manipulated
(2025)
8.2
Squid Game
(2021)
7.7
Secret Playlist
(2023)
Filmography
8.8
The Manipulated
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2025, South Korea
7.7
Secret Playlist
Romantic, ,
2023, South Korea
6.7
Cheer Up
Drama, Romantic,
2022, South Korea
7.1
The King of Desert
Drama, Action, ,
2022, South Korea
7.3
The Forbidden Marriage
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2022, South Korea
8.2
Squid Game
Drama, Mystery,
2021, South Korea
7.3
Awaken
Romantic, Thriller, Detective,
2020, South Korea
7.6
365: Repeat the Year
Drama, Sci-Fi, Detective,
2020, South Korea
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