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Leo Rossi
Leo Rossi Leo Rossi
Kinoafisha Persons Leo Rossi

Leo Rossi

Leo Rossi

Date of Birth
26 June 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote (1984)
Analyze This 7.1
Analyze This (1999)
The Accused 7.1
The Accused (1988)

Filmography

The Life and Death of John Gotti 4.9
The Life and Death of John Gotti Gotti
Biography, Drama, Crime 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Analyze This 7.1
Analyze This Analyze This
Crime, Comedy 1999, USA / Australia
Watch trailer
The Accused 7.1
The Accused The Accused
Drama 1988, USA
Maniac Cop 6
Maniac Cop Maniac Cop
Action, Horror, Detective, Crime 1988, USA
Watch trailer
Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective 1984, USA
Halloween II 6.6
Halloween II Halloween II
Horror 1981, USA
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