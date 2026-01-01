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Leo Rossi
Leo Rossi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leo Rossi
Leo Rossi
Leo Rossi
Date of Birth
26 June 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
(1984)
7.1
Analyze This
(1999)
7.1
The Accused
(1988)
Filmography
4.9
The Life and Death of John Gotti
Gotti
Biography, Drama, Crime
2017, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Analyze This
Analyze This
Crime, Comedy
1999, USA / Australia
Watch trailer
7.1
The Accused
The Accused
Drama
1988, USA
6
Maniac Cop
Maniac Cop
Action, Horror, Detective, Crime
1988, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective
1984, USA
6.6
Halloween II
Halloween II
Horror
1981, USA
Show more
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