Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Leslie Grossman
Leslie Grossman Leslie Grossman
Kinoafisha Persons Leslie Grossman

Leslie Grossman

Leslie Grossman

Date of Birth
25 October 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story (2011)
Hot in Cleveland 7.6
Hot in Cleveland (2010)
Love, Victor 7.6
Love, Victor (2020)

Filmography

Studio 666 5.8
Studio 666 Studio 666
Horror 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Santa Inc. 1.7
Santa Inc.
Animation, Comedy 2021, USA
Love, Victor 7.6
Love, Victor
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2020, USA
Shrill 7.1
Shrill
Comedy 2019, USA
Love 7.3
Love
Drama, Comedy 2016, USA
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce 7.1
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2014, USA
2 Broke Girl$ 6.8
2 Broke Girl$
Comedy 2011, USA
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2011, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more