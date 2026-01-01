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About
Filmography
Leslie Grossman
Leslie Grossman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leslie Grossman
Leslie Grossman
Leslie Grossman
Date of Birth
25 October 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.9
American Horror Story
(2011)
7.6
Hot in Cleveland
(2010)
7.6
Love, Victor
(2020)
Filmography
5.8
Studio 666
Studio 666
Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
1.7
Santa Inc.
Animation, Comedy
2021, USA
7.6
Love, Victor
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2020, USA
7.1
Shrill
Comedy
2019, USA
7.3
Love
Drama, Comedy
2016, USA
7.1
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2014, USA
6.8
2 Broke Girl$
Comedy
2011, USA
7.9
American Horror Story
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2011, USA
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