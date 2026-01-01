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Filmography
Mungo McKay
Mungo McKay
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mungo McKay
Mungo McKay
Mungo McKay
Date of Birth
22 January 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.8
Daybreakers
(2010)
4.6
Love & Distrust
(2010)
4.3
The Red
(2024)
Filmography
4.3
The Red
The Red
Thriller, Horror
2024, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Daybreakers
Daybreakers
Horror, Thriller, Drama, Action
2010, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
4.6
Love & Distrust
Love & Distrust
Drama
2010, USA
Watch trailer
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